Climate protests continued in London for a fourth day, with activists threatening to escalate their tactics if their demands are not met.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said more than 1,000 officers were being deployed to the streets of the capital each day of the protests.
A spokesman for the Extinction Rebellion group said activists will be staging protest action at Heathrow on Friday, with around 500,000 people expected to fly out for Easter breaks over the bank holiday weekend.
