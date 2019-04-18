Climate protests continued in London for a fourth day, with activists threatening to escalate their tactics if their demands are not met.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said more than 1,000 officers were being deployed to the streets of the capital each day of the protests.

A spokesman for the Extinction Rebellion group said activists will be staging protest action at Heathrow on Friday, with around 500,000 people expected to fly out for Easter breaks over the bank holiday weekend.

Police officers with climate activists from an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Oxford Circus (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The police presence in Oxford Circus (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators at Oxford Circus (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Londoners faced a fourth day of disruption (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Time out for yoga on Waterloo Bridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Police officers carry a climate activist away on Waterloo Bridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Police remove a protester on Waterloo Bridge (Yui Mok/PA)
A climate activist is led away on Waterloo Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A protester is led away on Waterloo Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A climate activist knits at Oxford Circus (Yui Mok/PA)
An activist is removed at Oxford Circus (Yui Mok/PA)
People pass by the Extinction Rebellion demonstration on Waterloo Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Climate activists surround a pink boat at Oxford Circus (Yui Mok/PA)
A climate activist is carried away at Oxford Circus (Yui Mok/PA)
A protester is led away on Waterloo Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Protesters on London's South Bank
Protesters on London’s South Bank (Yui Mok/PA)