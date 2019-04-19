Two women have died after being pulled from the sea following a major rescue operation off a city beach.

Emergency services were called to the Esplanade in Aberdeen at 12.40am on Friday following a report that two females were in the water.

The pair were rescued from the water by the RNLI inshore lifeboat and were taken to hospital where they died.

Part of the beach was cordoned off with police tape on Friday morning and officers stood guard at the scene.

Part of the beach has been cordoned off (Jane Barlow/PA)

The coastguard helicopter and Aberdeen and Stonehaven Coastguard Rescue Teams were also involved in the operation.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At 12.45am on Friday Police Scotland along with partner agencies from Scottish Fire and Rescue, Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard and RNLI attended a report of two people in the sea off of Aberdeen beach.

“Both people were recovered by the RNLI inshore lifeboat and taken to hospital where tragically, despite efforts to save them both, they sadly died.

“There are no further details available just now and our thoughts are with the individuals’ families and friends at this sad time.”