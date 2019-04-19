A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was attacked in his car.

Anthony Ferns, 33, was sitting in a vehicle in Thornliebank, Glasgow, at around 10pm on Thursday when he was targeted.

He managed to drive the blue Audi A3 a short distance from Crebar Street to his home and got out the car.

Emergency services were called and the victim was found lying injured in Roukenburn Street where he was pronounced dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Macleod said: “Extensive police inquiries are ongoing in the area of Crebar Street and Roukenburn Street at this time.

“Officers are carrying out house to house enquiries and gathering CCTV footage from the local area to provide more information that will help us trace the man responsible for this vicious attack.

“The team of officers are also working to establish a motive for this crime.

“They are currently piecing together the victim’s last known movements to find out as much information as possible on the circumstances surrounding this death.

“Understandably Mr Fern’s family are extremely upset and have been left devastated by this murder.

“I completely understand that the local community will be concerned by this incident.

“I would like to stress that everything is being done to catch the person responsible as quickly as possible.”

The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 and 30 and between 5ft 8ins to 6ft in height.

He was wearing a dark tracksuit and possibly a light-coloured baseball cap and he ran off from the scene in Crebar Street.