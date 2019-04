Five children were treated in hospital after falling ill at a swimming pool in Ireland.

Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, was evacuated amid the incident, reported to have involved a chemical leak.

Ambulances and fire brigade tenders attended the scene, and Letterkenny hospital put its emergency plans in place.

Irish broadcaster RTE said the children had been taking part in a swimming lesson.

It is understood their conditions are not life-threatening.