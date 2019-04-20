Easter Saturday has been the warmest day of the year so far, the Met Office said.

The temperature hit 25.5C in Gosport, Hampshire, at approximately 3.30pm, and the mercury could rise as high as 27C on Easter Monday, according to Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts.

People enjoy the hot weather on Scarborough beach (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said: “The very warm sunshine continues right through the bank holiday weekend. We could still see more record-breaking temperatures tomorrow and on Easter Monday too.

“It is the hottest day of the year so far.”

Yet again it's been the warmest day of the year so far – full roundup later ☀️🌡️📈 #EasterWeekend #Sunshine pic.twitter.com/uzVwoUCkZO — Met Office (@metoffice) April 20, 2019

The Met Office also said that Saturday’s temperatures are around 10C higher in many places compared with the average for this time of year.

London has enjoyed 25C on Saturday, up from the average of 14C for this time of year, Cardiff saw 24C against an average of 13C and both Glasgow and Belfast notched up 23C, up from the usual 12C average.

A field of rapeseed near Skirpenbeck, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Newcastle saw temperatures of 23C compared to an 11C average while Manchester and Birmingham both enjoyed 24C, up from 13C and 14C on average respectively.

Ms Roberts described the temperatures as “way above average” for the time of year and said that most Britons are enjoying dry, sunny and very warm conditions under fine clear skies. Some rain in north-west Scotland on Saturday was the exception.

There is a better picture for north-west Scotland on Easter Monday as the cloud and rain disappears, according to Ms Roberts.

It's another warm day in the sunshine for most of us ☀️ but how do today's temperatures compare to the average this time of year?👇 pic.twitter.com/uC8zwr42UO — Met Office (@metoffice) April 20, 2019

The Met Office also noted that it is “a different story” on the Iberian Peninsula where conditions are expected to be chilly and unsettled over the coming days.

Ms Roberts said that rain and possible flooding is expected in Spain and Portugal, adding: “This time of year is the Easter holidays so there are many people who are on their holidays. The temperature in Madrid on Monday and Tuesday is just 12C, which is a significant contrast to the UK.”

We might have warm #Sunshine in the forecast for much of the UK this #EasterWeekend ☀️ but it's a different story across the Iberian Peninsular – chilly and unsettled over the coming days 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/FDCPloGTut — Met Office (@metoffice) April 20, 2019

The UK’s warmest Easter temperature was the 29.4C recorded at Camden Square in London on Easter Saturday in 1949.

The other warmest Easter weekend days include the 26.9C recorded at London’s St James’s Park on Good Friday in 2011 – when the mercury also reached 25.3C on Easter Sunday and 24C on Easter Monday, both in the Solent.

Ms Roberts said that these last two temperatures are “the ones to keep an eye on, and could be broken” this weekend.

Cyclists make their way past the beach huts on Boscombe beach, Dorset (PA)

She said that the top temperature for this Good Friday was 24.5C at Wisley in Surrey, ahead of plenty of varied sunshine for the rest of the UK.

The 20.7C enjoyed in Aboyne, Scotland, in 2015, along with 21.6C in Brynamman, Wales, in 1984 and 19.4C in Armagh in Northern Ireland in 1924 are the top temperatures recorded on Easter Sunday for those countries.

Ivy Beckitt body surfing in the sea off Scarborough beach (Danny Lawson/PA)

The warmest Easter Mondays recorded in these countries were the 21.4C enjoyed in Culzean Castle, Scotland, in 2014, plus the 23.2C in Nantmor in Wales and 21.1C in Knockarevan in Northern Ireland, both in 1984.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes has cut odds from 5/6 to just 8/11 for this year to see the hottest Easter Sunday on record.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Brits have been treated to a scorching start to the Easter weekend and things will only get hotter if the latest odds are anything to go by.”