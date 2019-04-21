The Queen has arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for an Easter Mattins service, as her 93rd birthday coincided with the most important day in the Christian calendar.

She was greeted outside the church by members of her family who had walked down the hill to the 14th-century Gothic chapel inside the sun-drenched walls of Windsor Castle.

Royal family members in attendance included the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke of Sussex.

The Duchess of Cambridge shares a smile with Zara Tindall outside the church (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Harry’s heavily-pregnant wife Meghan was absent, as was the Duke of Edinburgh who has retired from royal duties.

Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, and Edward’s wife the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, were also in attendance.

Stepping out of the car which had driven her to the church, the Queen could be seen wearing a mint-green coat with matching hat with pink ribbon.

The Duchess of Cambridge curtsied for the Queen (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

As the Queen walked into the chapel Kate, who was wearing a light blue coat, curtsied to the monarch along with other female members of the family, as the males bowed their heads.

Harry could be seen chatting away to his cousin Ms Tindall, but appeared not to speak to his brother amid rumours of a possible rift between the pair.

The family then followed the Queen inside the chapel for the hour-long service led by the Right Reverend David Conner, Dean of Windsor.

April 21 – the day the Queen was born – is the first of the monarch’s two birthdays. She also has an official one on the second Saturday in June each year, which is commemorated with the Trooping the Colour parade.