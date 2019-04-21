The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be set to move to Africa after the birth of their first child, with a major new international job offer, it has been reported.

The “bespoke” role could involve work on behalf of the Commonwealth and charity engagements, and would tap into their global appeal to help promote the UK, according to The Sunday Times.

It is suggested the plan would also give the royal couple, whose baby is due soon, a break from the UK and possible divisions within the royal household.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Sir David Manning, the former British ambassador to the US and special adviser on constitutional and international affairs to Harry and the Duke of Cambridge, is said to have drawn up the plan and a decision on where the couple would be based may not be taken until 2020, The Sunday Times said.

It is suggested they could be away from Britain for two or more years.

A source told The Sunday Times: “Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa.”

Harry went to Lesotho during his gap year in 2004, and co-founded the Sentebale charity for vulnerable children in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi in 2006. The royal couple are also said to have enjoyed a trip together to Botswana before they married.

A spokesman for the royal family said: “Any future plans for the duke and duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.

“The duke will continue to fulfil his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”