Three people have been arrested after a man and woman were attacked in Aberdeen city centre.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in the Union Terrace area of the city shortly after 8pm on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man sustained serious but not life threatening injuries, while a 17-year-old woman was also injured, although it is not believed her injuries are serious.

Both were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Two men, aged 15 and 17, as well as a 20-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “We have already spoken to a number of people in connection with the incident and I am grateful for their assistance.

“We know that a number of people were in the area at the time and I would specifically ask anyone who may have filmed or photographed the incident to come forward.”

“This was a distressing incident for those involved, however incidents of this type are rare in Aberdeen and extra police patrols will be on duty in the city centre over the course of the holiday weekend ensuring people can safely enjoy the area.”