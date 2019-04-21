Police have appealed for information after a man was struck on the head by a bottle thrown from a bridge.

The incident took place at around 2.40 pm on Friday on Balmoral Street in Glasgow.

The man had been standing at the junction with Earl Street when the bottle was thrown from an overhead cycle path bridge.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for a head injury.

Officers are searching for a suspect who is described as white, is around 16 or 17 years-old, around 5ft 7 of slim build.

He was wearing white trainers, bright orange trousers, a yellow t-shirt and a yellow “skip hat”.

Constable Kirstin Walker said: “This was an extremely dangerous act and we are doing everything we can to trace the person responsible.

“The suspect was wearing very distinctive bright colours and therefore we are asking you to think back, were you in the area on Friday afternoon, did you seen anyone matching that description? We urge you to get in contact.”