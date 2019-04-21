A man has been charged after another man had his ear bitten off in an altercation in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI said a man, 33, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the assault in Omagh on Saturday night.

The incident was reported at about 8pm.

“Some form of altercation took place in the Bridge Street area of the town which ended with a 48-year-old male having part of his ear bitten off,” the PSNI said.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson asked anyone who witnessed the altercation or who has any information which could assist officers with their inquiries to contact police in Omagh on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.