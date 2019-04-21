Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have each enjoyed their warmest Easter Sunday on record, the Met Office said.
Temperatures reached 23C (73.4F) in Trawsgoed, Wales, 22.8C (73.04F) in Edinburgh, Scotland, and 20.7C (69.26F) in Helen’s Bay, Northern Ireland.
Wiggonholt in West Sussex, recorded the highest temperature in England so far, with a figure of 24.3C. But that is still below the top Easter Sunday temperature from 2011, when the mercury reached 25.3C in the Solent.
Meanwhile, firefighters spent the day battling moor fires in Ilkley, West Yorkshire.
A helicopter was brought in to drop tonnes of water onto the smouldering moorland just to the south of the town.
Police and Bradford Council warned the public to stay away from the area as firefighting operations continued.