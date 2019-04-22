A man is due in court charged with communicating false information causing a bomb hoax after suspect devices were found outside houses in Londonderry on Sunday morning.

Residents in several properties were evacuated while an area close to the city’s police station on Strand Road was among those affected by the disruption.

The 39-year-old is further charged with placing an article causing a bomb hoax, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Detectives investigating security alerts in Derry on Sunday have charged a 39-yo man with number of offences including communicating false information causing a bomb hoax & placing an article causing a bomb hoax. He is due to appear at Londonderry MC later today. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 22, 2019

No link to terrorism or the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city on Thursday evening is being suggested.

During Sunday’s alert a section of the Strand Road was closed to traffic.

Police later confirmed alerts on Insicarn Road and Harty Court have ended.

Suspicious objects discovered in both areas have been examined by ammunition technical officers who declared them to be non-viable devices.

The charged man is due before magistrates in Derry on Monday.