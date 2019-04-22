Five people have been injured in a serious two-vehicle collision in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on the B9119 Tarland to Echt road near to Tillylodge, Tarland, just after 9pm on Sunday.

It involved a white Volkswagen Up and a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

The 17-year-old male driver of the Up, along with a 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, who were both passengers in the Tiguan, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 68-year-old male driver of the Tiguan and another passenger, a 65-year-old woman, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the Road Policing Department, said: “An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of this collision.

“I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or witnessed the incident itself and who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us on 101, quoting incident number PS-20190421-4686.

“Similarly, if you believe you have dash cam footage relevant to this inquiry please let us know.”