Plans for a new £30 million tourist development at the foot of Loch Lomond have been unveiled.

The proposals include a 60-bedroom apart-hotel, 32-bedroom budget accommodation, a craft brewery, boat house, leisure centre and restaurants as well as upgrades to public footpaths and green spaces.

Images for the development at the world-famous site have now been released by the applicant.

The development would include a 60-bedroom hotel (ADS Limited/PA)

Named Lomond Banks, the site would be developed in part of Balloch, which is currently marked for tourism development in the local plan.

It is estimated it would create 80 full-time jobs, 50 part-time jobs and 70 seasonal roles in the area.

Andy Miller, director at Lomond Banks, said: “As you can see from our artist impressions, we are fully committed to seeing Balloch become the true gateway to Loch Lomond.

“Our plans for West Riverside and Woodbank House offer an opportunity for a unique leisure based development and, with Lomond Banks, Scotland will have a quality destination that respects and compliments the surrounding area.”

People who live locally will have the opportunity to view and comment on the plans as part of the process.

The application – put forward by Flamingo Land Limited and Scottish Enterprise – will also have to be determined by the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park planning and access committee.