Police have said they have a “robust” plan in place ahead of a proposed climate change protest in Parliament Square.

The demonstration on Tuesday – which coincides with the first day Parliament is sitting following the Easter recess – is the latest action by Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters in the capital.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change protests which started last Monday. The action has seen Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus blocked and a “die in” at the Natural History Museum.

Conditions have been imposed on a planned demonstration by #ExtinctionRebellion in Parliament Square #Westminster on Tues, 23 Apr. https://t.co/aoGn9Q0Rt2 pic.twitter.com/Zao64g3Vxl — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 22, 2019

Among the demands of the campaigners is for the Government to declare a climate emergency, and members of XR have previously suggested temporarily ending disruptive tactics to focus on political negotiations as the campaign enters a second week.

Scotland Yard has said protesters at Parliament Square must leave a designated area by 11.59pm on Tuesday and warned: “Any organiser or person taking part in the protest failing to comply with these conditions or inciting others not to comply with them will be committing an offence and will be liable to arrest.”

The force added: “A robust policing plan will be in place for the demonstration.”

On Easter Monday, at least 100 protesters laid down under the blue whale skeleton at the Natural History Museum in a stunt organisers called a “die in”.

Extinction Rebellion protestors lying down inside the Natural History Museum (Laura Parnaby/PA)

Some protesters, wearing red face paint, veils and robes, remained to give a performance to classical music on the steps beneath the skeleton.

The Metropolitan Police said 1,065 people had been arrested in connection with the demonstrations by 10am on Monday, while 53 of those had been charged.

Olympic gold medallist Etienne Stott was one of the activists arrested as police moved to clear Waterloo Bridge on Sunday evening.

The London 2012 canoe slalom champion was carried from the bridge by four officers at around 8.30pm as he shouted about the “ecological crisis”.