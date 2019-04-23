A man has been arrested in connection with the death of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.

The 48-year-old was shot as he walked down the stairs to his Edinburgh flat on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday a man has been arrested in connection with his death but has been released, pending further inquiries.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of 48-year-old Bradley Welsh in Chester Street, Edinburgh, on Wednesday 17th April. This investigation is continuing and anyone who has information, but has yet to come forward, is asked to do so immediately. — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) April 23, 2019

Mr Welsh’s partner and young daughter were at home in the Chester Street flat when he was targeted.

As well as appearing on film he was involved in charity projects in Edinburgh, including helping young people to stay away from a life of crime through his Holyrood Boxing Gym.