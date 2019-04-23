A proposal that would effectively outlaw most abortions in Tennessee if the US Supreme Court overturns the historic 1973 decision legalising the procedure has been passed by state politicians.

Now it needs to be approved by the state’s governor.

State politicians in both the House and Senate overwhelmingly advanced the legislation, with just a handful of Democrats voting against.

Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota have similar laws on the books triggering abortion bans.

Pro-choice supporters in Utah (Rick Bowmer/AP)

The trigger for such a ban would be for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made legal abortion nationwide.

Kentucky and Missouri are considering enacting such bills this year.

The so-called trigger ban in Tennessee that would take effect if the court overturns Roe v. Wade includes exceptions only for medical emergencies and not for rape or incest.

Doctors who violate the law would face a felony charge.