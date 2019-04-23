A juvenile humpback whale has been found washed up dead on a beach in East Lothian.

The 30ft-long marine mammal was discovered on Tuesday morning at John Muir Country Park, near Tyninghame.

It had been entangled in some rope and is believed to have died shortly before it was found.

Unfortunately there is a dead humpback whale at Tyninghame. Whilst we appreciate people are interested to see it we do… Posted by East Lothian Council Countryside Rangers on Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Markings on the whale’s tail – or fluke – show it is the same one spotted in the Firth of Forth a few weeks ago.

There was a marine buoy attached to it when previously seen.

An East Lothian Council spokeswoman said investigations will be carried out into the cause of death once the water is at low tide and it can be taken away.

It is considered to be a juvenile due to its size.