Donald Trump’s impending state visit to the UK has been criticised by Scottish politicians.

The US president has been granted a three-day state visit by Buckingham Palace and is due to arrive on June 3.

Although Mr Trump is not expected to visit Scotland, where he owns two golf courses, politicians have criticised him receiving the honour.

The Scottish Government also released a pointed statement, which warned: “We will not compromise our fundamental values of equality, diversity, and human rights.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We have not been approached by the UK Government in relation to the recently announced state visit by President Trump to the UK and we are not aware of any official plans for President Trump to visit Scotland.

“Scotland has deep and long-standing ties of family, friendship and business with the United States, which will continue to endure.

“However, we will not compromise our fundamental values of equality, diversity and human rights, and we expect these values to be made clear during the president’s visit to the UK.”

In response to the announcement, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard tweeted: “We will organise again, we will march again and we will once again show the world that we reject his politics of hate.”

Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie MSP said: “With concern about the climate emergency at its highest ever level, it’s shameful for the UK Government to happily roll out the red carpet for one of the world’s most notorious climate deniers.

“I’ve got no doubt that people across Scotland and the UK will once again show their contempt for Trump and all that he represents.”

Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokeswoman at Westminster, said: “It is extremely disappointing that Trump has been granted a state visit in June when the opposition to rolling out the red carpet for him has been communicated widely.

“Theresa May can be in no doubt about what message this sends to the rest of the world.

“This is a man who seeks to spread division and alienate minorities in his own country and across ours.

“When the Government are trying desperately to pull us away from our partners in Europe, this is not the relationship we should be cultivating.

“Liberal Democrats demand better. And we wholeheartedly oppose pulling out all the stops for someone who shows so little respect for the diversity and communities that we celebrate here in the UK.”