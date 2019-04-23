Sarah Jessica Parker and a UK jeweller have settled a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the actress.

A joint statement released Tuesday said the parties have “resolved their differences” and are excited to “resume their partnership”.

Kat Florence Design sued Parker, arguing that she had agreed to promote a collaborative jewellery line of diamonds and other gems for a fee of 7.5 million dollars (£5.8 million) but failed to live up to the obligation.

Parker filed a lawsuit of her own, saying payments from the designer were “abruptly and without notice or explanation stopped” in October 2016.

She said she was paid about 1.3 million dollars (£1 million).

Details of the settlement in New York were not disclosed.