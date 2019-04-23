A lucky UK ticket-holder was the sole winner of a £38 million EuroMillions jackpot.
Camelot said one ticket had matched all seven numbers to win the top prize of £38,254,645.20.
The winning numbers were 18, 23, 27,42 and 44 and the Lucky Star numbers were 2 and 7.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “One very lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s £38 million EuroMillions jackpot.
“Players all across the country are now urged to check their tickets to be in with a chance of claiming this amazing prize.”
He added: “It’s certainly proving to be a lucky year for UK EuroMillions players.
“Following the incredible £114.9 million New Year’s Day EuroMillions jackpot win for Northern Irish couple Patrick and Frances Connolly, Ade Goodchild from Hereford scooped the entire £71 million jackpot on March 15, and we now have another multimillion pound UK EuroMillions jackpot winner.”