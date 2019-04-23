TSB has revealed plans to reduce the opening hours at about 70 of its Scottish branches.

The decision, contained in documentation on the bank’s website, will see a number of the affected branches opening on two or three days of the week.

The changes come into effect from July this year.

Meanwhile, the high street lender has also outlined plans to close four of its branches, two in Edinburgh, one in Aberdeen and one in Keith in Moray.

TSB said there would be no job losses as a result of the changes and that it remained “committed to having a strong branch network”.

Andrew McRae, Scotland policy chair at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said: “This looks like TSB is reducing opening hours in branches up and down Scotland before closing their doors for good.

“In scores of communities these changes will reduce local footfall, hurting the vibrancy of many of our high streets.

“It will make it more difficult to run a business, especially if you operate in our cash-dependent retail and hospitality industries.”

TSB said it arrived at the decision to change the opening hours following analysis of aspects such as how customers are using the branch and the other ways people bank with them.

It has released figures showing decreases in customers using the counter at many of the affected branches.

The bank said on its website: “In line with the Lending Standards Board Access to Banking Standards, we are conducting comprehensive reviews of the impact of any branch closure on the local community.

“We are taking great care to ensure our customers know what their options are and helping them with the change, including providing details on alternative banking options and offering special ‘get me started on digital’ meetings to help people get comfortable with new technology and any concerns they may have.”

It added: “TSB remains committed to having a strong branch network. There will also be no job losses as a result of these changes, with all partners in the closing branches being offered roles in other nearby branches.”