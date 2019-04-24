Chancellor Philip Hammond has missed his full-year borrowing target despite the deficit reaching a 17-year low.
Public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, fell by £17.2 billion to £24.7 billion for the year to March 2019, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
But borrowing was still £1.9 billion higher than the £22.8 billion forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last month.
The deficit fell to its lowest in 17 years, at 1.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), down from 9.9% at the height of the financial crisis a decade ago, the ONS added.
In March alone, borrowing jumped to £1.7 billion, an increase of £900 million year-on-year.
Economists had predicted net borrowing of £400 million for the month.