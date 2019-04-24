The Sri Lankan terror attacks, which targeted churches and hotels, killed more than 350 people, including eight Britons. They are:

– Anita, Alex and Annabel Nicholson

Lawyer Mrs Nicholson, 42, was one of three members of the same family killed as they ate breakfast at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo. Her husband Ben survived.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mrs Nicholson was a University of Leeds graduate and former senior legal adviser to the Treasury, based in London, but had been living in Singapore since the turn of the year, where she worked for mining and metals firm Anglo American.

Paying tribute, Mr Nicholson, a 43-year-old lawyer, said: “Anita was a wonderful, perfect wife and a brilliant, loving and inspirational mother to our two wonderful children. The holiday we had just enjoyed was a testament to Anita’s enjoyment of travel and providing a rich and colourful life for our family, and especially our children.”

At 14, Alex was the oldest of the two Nicholson children to perish in the attack, while his sister Annabel was 11.

His father said of the pair: “Alex and Annabel were the most amazing, intelligent, talented and thoughtful children and Anita and I were immensely proud of them both and looking forward to seeing them develop into adulthood.

“They shared with their mother the priceless ability to light up any room they entered and bring joy to the lives of all they came into contact with.”

– Amelie and Daniel Linsey

The British-born siblings were on the final day of a holiday with their father when they were killed in an explosion in the Sri Lankan capital.

Amelie, 15, was a pupil at the Godolphin and Latymer School in west London, while Daniel, 19, was a student at Westminster Kingsway College.

We were shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our students, Daniel Linsey, in the Sri Lanka bombings. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terrible time, and we are offering counselling and support to students and staff who knew him. pic.twitter.com/pUFelkB8xI — WestminsterKingsway (@Westking) April 23, 2019

Their father Matthew Linsey, an investor in emerging markets based in London, told The Times his children were born in Britain but had dual US-UK citizenship because he was born in the US.

He said: “Amelie was really fun. She was smart, beautiful.

“Very loving, very caring, understanding. She cared about her family and her friends.

“And the same with Danny.”

– Sally Bradley and Bill Harrop

Dr Bradley and Mr Harrop had been living in the Australian city of Perth since 2013, where Dr Bradley was practising medicine.

They were due to return to the UK after buying a retirement home in the Cotswolds.

They died following a blast at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel.

Dr Bradley’s brother, former Labour MP Lord Keith Bradley, said: “She was truly a bright light in many people’s lives.

“The light may have been cruelly distinguished for no reason or justification, but she will always live in our hearts and the memories she provided will be forever cherished. I, and my family, will miss her more than words can articulate.”

Her family added: “She was the personification of joy that life could bring if you approached it with a smile on your face and warmth in your heart.”

She held senior roles at the Pennine Acute Hospitals Trust in the north-west of England before emigrating.

Mr Harrop, 56, had two sons from a previous relationship, about whom Dr Bradley was said to have spoken with great fondness.

Mr Harrop retired from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service in 2012 after 30 years as a firefighter and was decorated for his role in the aftermath of the 1996 IRA attack on Manchester.

Former colleague Phil Murphy said of Mr Harrop: “The man had a massive heart.”

– Lorraine Campbell

The British businesswoman has been named in reports as the eighth British fatality.

The 55-year-old, from Manchester, was said to have been in Colombo on a work trip when she was caught up in a blast at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel.

Her son Mark told the Daily Mail: “I have been told it is her. She has been taken in a terrible way.”