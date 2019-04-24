Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace over an attack on New Year’s Day.

The 29-year-old victim was hit in the face on South Bridge, Edinburgh, at around 5.15am on January 1.

He was seriously injured and needed hospital treatment.

Police believe the man in the images may be able to help with their investigation, and they urge anyone who recognises him to contact them.

CCTV APPEAL AFTER SERIOUS ASSAULT ON NEW YEAR'S DAY We have released images of a man officers wish to trace after a 29-yr-old man suffered a serious facial injury on 1st January 2019 on #SouthBridge at the junction with #NiddyStreet. Read our appeal at: https://t.co/8tmI3ACt0x pic.twitter.com/wCakrpY1nV — Edinburgh Police South East (@EdinPolSE) April 24, 2019

He is described as being mixed-race, with short black hair, aged 18 to 21, around 5ft 7in and of slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers, a red item near his waistband and dark trousers with a white rim.

Detective Constable Darren McDonald said: “The victim sustained a painful injury following an unprovoked attack, and we believe the man pictured may have information which could be of assistance to our investigation.

“We’re now appealing for the public’s help as part of our inquiries and would urge anyone who recognises him, or who may have been in the area at this time and has information of any relevance, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2148 of January 1, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.