As the countdown continues until the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby, the Royal Collection has already released a “Royal Baby Bear 2019”.

Harry and Meghan’s first born – a great-grandchild of the Queen – is expected to put in an appearance in the coming days.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving two teddy bears from members of the public on Kingfisher Bay Jetty during their visit to Fraser Island in Australia (PA)

The new limited edition cream bear, which costs £125, has been handmade by traditional Shropshire-based teddy bear makers Merrythought especially for the Royal Collection.

Only 100 of the 19cm-tall toys – made using alpaca fleece with 100% cotton back and pure silk – are available to buy.

The handmade teddy bear costs £125 (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019/PA)

The bear, finished with a cream bow around its neck, has an embroidered golden crown and “2019” on one of its feet.

According to the Royal Collection shop website: “Featuring a hand-embroidered nose and smile, each bear has a truly individual personality and is simply finished with a luxurious satin ribbon.”

The bear and its presentation box (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019/PA)

The bear comes in a cream presentation “Limited Edition Royal Baby Teddy Bear” box.

Parents-to-be Harry and Meghan have already received a number of teddy bears for Baby Sussex on their travels – on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia, and on a royal visit to Birkenhead in Merseyside.

Harry and Meghan are given a teddy bear on a walkabout in Hamilton Square, Birkenhead, in January (Aaron Chown/PA)

China souvenirs and other royal baby memorabilia were produced following the birth of the Cambridges’ children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It is likely the Royal Collection will do the same for Harry and Meghan’s son or daughter, just as they did for the Sussexes’ wedding last year.

The couple are said to be settling into life in their new renovated home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate as they prepare for their new arrival.