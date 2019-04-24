A portrait of Bonnie Prince Charlie is going on display to the public for the first time since it was painted almost 300 years ago.

It will be shown at the National Museum of Scotland for around a month from Thursday.

Museum bosses have described it as a rare opportunity to see the portrait of the young prince, painted by Venetian artist Rosalba Carriera.

The half-length portrait, in pastel on blue paper, depicts the prince wearing the Order of the Garter.

Charles was 16 when it was painted in 1737 and it is believed to be the only portrait of him pre-dating the 1745 uprising which was not painted in Rome.

The artwork was previously held in a private collection until last year when it came up for auction.

It was purchased by The Pininski Foundation, which has lent it for short-term display at the Edinburgh-based museum until May 27.

It will be displayed within the Scotland galleries, adjacent to the display of Bonnie Prince Charlie-related material, including his silver canteen of travelling cutlery and targe shield.