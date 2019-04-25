A family’s dog has been stolen during an assault on a young man in Edinburgh.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday, when a 20-year-old man was walking his pet in Newhaven Place.

He was approached by a man who began to attack him, when a second man exited a grey vehicle – similar to a Vauxhall Corsa – and also assaulted him.

ASSAULT AND ROBBERY IN NEWHAVEN PLACE We're investigating following an assault & robbery in the #Newhaven Place, which resulted in the theft of a dog. The incident happened at midnight on Wed, April 24. Anyone with information please contact us on 101.

The two men then forced the victim around the corner to Glenarm Place, where he was confronted by a third male suspect and threatened with a weapon.

This third suspect then stole the victim’s mobile phone and dog, which is a Shih Tzu Westie Cross.

The three men then attacked the victim again before fleeing in an unknown direction in the car.

He suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The first suspect is a white man aged between 30 and 40.

He is around 5ft 9in to 6ft with a stocky build and was wearing a black jacket with a white logo on the left sleeve, black trousers, black shoes and a black beanie hat. He spoke with a Glaswegian accent.

The second suspect is male, around 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in with a slim build.

He was wearing a black long-sleeved top, black trousers with a white strip and white logo on the left leg and a black balaclava – or hat and scarf – covering his face.

The third suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30.

He has a medium build and short dark hair, and was wearing a dark grey long-sleeved top with black sides, black joggers and red trainers.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “This was an appalling attack on a young man, which has resulted being traumatised and losing his family’s dog.

“This level of violence is completely unacceptable in our communities and we are eager to trace the three men responsible for this attack as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Newhaven area just after midnight on Wednesday April 24 and has any information that might help our inquiries to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”