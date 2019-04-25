A pug has been rescued by firefighters after falling down a 40-metre well in her owner’s garden.

Three-year-old Kiki was tempted into a holdall filled with treats and hauled up the shaft with ropes by the firefighters.

Despite apparently falling down the well from a significant height, the pet escaped without any major injuries and “bounced straight out of the bag and ran around the garden”, according to a Kent Fire and Rescue Service statement.

#Firefighters rescued Kiki the #pug who was stuck 40 metres down a well in #Rainham. The crew lowered a kit bag filled with treats into the well with ropes, she climbed in & was hauled back to the top – seemingly injury free! All's well that ends well… https://t.co/c8IhzFKQ24 pic.twitter.com/piyfIf2iiR — Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) April 25, 2019

Kiki was lifted to safety by firefighters after they decided it was too dangerous to go down the well themselves, the statement added.

It took the team of four around 45 minutes to rescue Kiki in Rainham, Kent, on Tuesday evening.

The crew posed for a picture with her before leaving.

The dog plunged down the 40-metre well, according to the fire service. (Kent Fire and Rescue/PA)

Kent Fire and Rescue Service crew manager Graham Porter called the operation an “interesting rescue”.

He added: “It’s a miracle she didn’t appear to have any injuries after falling that far, but she seemed OK and enjoyed a cuddle with the crew post rescue.”