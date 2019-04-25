Around £1 million in cash was allegedly stolen from a G4S van by its driver, it has been reported.

The security guard is said to have fled with 40 deposit boxes after abandoning the cash-in-transit van on a leafy south London street on Tuesday morning.

The blue armoured van, emblazoned with G4S logos, sat on a double yellow line on Larkhall Rise, Clapham, for eight hours before police were alerted, The Sun reported.

A local resident suspicious that the van was parked up in a residential area had looked inside and seen “strips of paper with ‘mum,’ ‘dad’ and phone numbers” and grew concerned that someone had been harmed, the paper said.

The Metropolitan Police’s elite Flying Squad unit launched an investigation and a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft in neighbouring Brixton on Wednesday afternoon.

A quantity of cash was recovered and G4S, a major government contractor, said there had been no “material” financial impact from the incident.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: “Police were called at approximately 7pm on Tuesday, 23 April to reports of a theft of cash deposit boxes from a cash-in-transit vehicle.

“Officers attended a location in the Larkhall Rise area of Clapham where the vehicle was parked. There was no sign of forced entry to the vehicle.

“An investigation was launched by the Met’s Flying Squad and a 36-year-old man was arrested by officers on suspicion of theft at approximately 3pm on Wednesday, 24 April in SW2.

“He has been taken to a south London police station. A quantity of cash has been recovered.”

Police said inquiries were continuing into the incident.

A G4S spokeswoman said: “These incidents are extremely rare in our UK cash business and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police to resolve the matter. The financial impact is not material.”