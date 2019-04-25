The Dean of Westminster has prayed for an ”end to terror and for the triumph of peace” as he remembered the New Zealand mosques terrorist attack on Anzac Day.

Dr John Hall also spoke about the importance of “national pride” as he led the annual Westminster Abbey Service honouring Australia and New Zealand’s war dead.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the event, alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, which was only announced a few hours before the congregation arrived.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex attend the Anzac Day service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

A photo from earlier, showing The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of Gloucester and The Duchess of Cambridge with @deanwestminster at the start of our #ANZACDay service. pic.twitter.com/0859y2ge6Q — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 25, 2019

His presence suggested his pregnant wife Meghan, who has not been seen publicly for some weeks, was not due to give birth imminently.

In his bidding the Dean said: “We honour today the bravery and determination of the men at Gallipoli.

“The spirit of national pride encourages us, as we bring to mind in particular the recent terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Flags are borne through the Abbey by: 🇦🇺 Warrant Officer Kayne Falconer, @AustralianArmy 🇳🇿 Flight Lieutenant Percey Behersing, @NZAirForce 🇹🇷 Staff Sergeant Ozan Süslü, @TurkEmbLondon Military Administrative Attache 🇬🇧 Major Nicholas Westlake-Toms, @BritishArmy #ANZACDay pic.twitter.com/XbPV2ycNqS — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 25, 2019

“We pray for an end to terror and for the triumph of peace.”

Anzac Day – April 25 – marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.