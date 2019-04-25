The shortlisting of the V&A Dundee for a prestigious museum prize less than a year since it opened has been described as a “fantastic achievement”.

The visitor attraction has been selected as one of five finalists for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2019.

V&A Dundee opened on September 15 last year and has so far welcomed more than 500,000 visitors.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said of the shortlisting: “This incredible achievement cements V&A Dundee’s reputation as one of the UK’s most significantly important cultural attractions and recognises more than a decade’s worth of work, from initial conception to full operation.”

He added: “V&A Dundee has been a game-changer for Scottish tourism, propelling the east of Scotland into the global spotlight and showcasing our cultural offering to a worldwide audience.

“Making this prestigious shortlist will undoubtedly increase interest in the museum, which is already exceeding expectation, and continue to position Dundee as a must-visit destination.”

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The world-class V&A Dundee has increased the national and international profile of the city.

“It is a fantastic achievement to be shortlisted for this prestigious international award, which is richly deserved.”

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “It is an honour for everyone who has helped create, launch and run V&A Dundee for the museum to be shortlisted for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2019.”

The other four museums shortlisted for the title are HMS Caroline, Belfast; Nottingham Contemporary; Pitt Rivers Museum, Oxford; and St Fagans National Museum of History, near Cardiff.

The winning museum, which will receive £100,000, will be announced at a ceremony at the Science Museum in London on July 3.