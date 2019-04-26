Police have named two women who died after getting into difficulties during a midnight swim at a city beach.

Karolina Katarzyna Pisarska, 36, and Luiza Koniuszy, 22, were rescued from the water in Aberdeen on April 19 but later died in hospital.

Police described their deaths as a “tragic accident”.

Police believe the women underestimated the water conditions (Jane Barlow/PA)

A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the Polish women in difficulty at about 12.40am on Good Friday.

It is thought the pair, who lived in Aberdeen, went for a swim but underestimated the conditions in the water.

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said: “Formal identification has now taken place and both women’s families have been informed.

“My thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.”