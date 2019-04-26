Debenhams has named 22 locations which will be affected by its plans for store closures, putting 1,200 jobs at risk.
The department store chain said further closures would also be confirmed in due course, with the final number depending on future trading performance.
Of its 166 stores, Debenhams will retain 39 at current rents. Rent reductions ranging from 25% to 50% will be sought on more than 100 others.
Stores expected to close in 2020:
Altrincham
Ashford
Birmingham Fort
Canterbury
Chatham
Eastbourne
Folkestone
Great Yarmouth
Guildford
Kirkcaldy
Orpington
Slough
Southport
Southsea
Staines
Stockton
Walton
Wandsworth
Welwyn Garden City
Wimbledon
Witney
Wolverhampton.