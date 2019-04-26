A thief stole gold jewellery worth thousands of pounds after breaking into an elderly woman’s home.

Rings, pendants and bracelets were taken from the property at Riverside Cottages in Comrie, Perth and Kinross, on Tuesday.

Police said the gold, platinum and diamond jewellery is of “huge sentimental value” to the woman, who is in her 80s.

It is understood to be worth a four-figure sum.

Gold and platinum diamond ring

Gold and quartz pendant

Gold engraved bracelet with pendant

Gold brooch with five pearls

Marcasite and jade pendant and ring

The break-in happened between 1pm and 1.30pm, when cash was also taken, and police want to trace a man seen in the area at the time.

He is described as in his early 20s, about 5ft 10in and of medium build, with stubble.

He was wearing a grey and blue hooded top and was carrying a green plastic bag.

When last seen the man was crossing the Ross Bridge in the direction of Dalchonzie.