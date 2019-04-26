Royal fans were left sweating in anticipation after they thought a Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram post was news about the impending royal birth.

Meghan and Harry’s official account was updated with pictures of the couple to mark the 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth.

But some fans, who have alerts notifying them about new posts on the @sussexroyal account, were feeling decidedly jittery.

One message said: “I think it’s time I turn my notification off, I can’t take the mini ‘heart attack’ any more.”

Another said: “You know you’re making us jump every time you post!”

Today, The Duke of Sussex attends the #ANZACday service at Westminster Abbey with The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke of Gloucester. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended this service last year in addition to the dawn service. They also paid their respects at the #ANZAC memorial in Sydney during their official tour last fall. Having devoted ten years of service to military duty, including two tours in Afghanistan, The Duke completed his time of service with four weeks with the Australian Defence Force. Their Royal Highnesses remain committed to supporting serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans and the families that support them. #ANZACDay commemorates the anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1915. ANZAC Day is a moment to recognise the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who lost their lives during the landings, and to honour the sacrifices of men and women in all wars. ANZAC Day has been observed annually in London since King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey, and more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets. Members of The Royal Family have continued to honour the servicemen and women globally, and today HRH The Duke of Cambridge also paid his respects at @AucklandMuseum. The Duke of Cambridge is visiting The Commonwealth country on behalf of The Queen to pay tribute to those killed in the Christchurch attacks earlier this year.

The duchess is due to give birth any day now but husband Harry felt able to attend an Anzac Day service in London with the Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday.

American former actress Meghan is likely to be at home in the couple’s newly refurbished Frogmore Cottage in the sanctuary of the Windsor Estate.

The duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, is said to have flown from Los Angeles to stay with the couple as they await the birth of the baby, which will be Doria’s first grandchild and an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen.

Ladbrokes are offering odds of 7-2 that the royal baby will be born on Saturday or Sunday.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, said: “All eyes are on when and where Meghan Markle will give birth and the latest odds suggest it could be as early as this weekend.”

Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different – but rather what we have in ‘common.’ What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queenscomtrust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess’ Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein

The Instagram post featured some pictures from the duke and duchess’s Commonwealth tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific last year.

Among them was the moment the couple met five-year-old Luke Vincent, who tugged on Harry’s beard before giving him a hug in the Australian city of Dubbo.