The “iconic” Skye restaurant The Three Chimneys has changed hands after 34 years.

Owners Shirley and Eddie Spear have sold the restaurant with rooms to international hotelier Gordon Campbell Gray.

Mr Campbell Gray aims to carry on business at The Three Chimneys as it has always been run, with additional investment over time.

The Three Chimneys at Colbost will now be part of his new Scottish hotel and restaurant collection, The Wee Hotel Company.

The Three Chimneys is located at Colbost on the Isle of Skye (The Three Chimneys/PA)

All jobs at the restaurant are secure and all current staff will remain in position, including head chef Scott Davies.

Reservations in the restaurant and bookings for The Three Chimneys’ six adjacent bedroom suites in The House Over-By, will be honoured under the new ownership and the current, local management team will remain in Skye.

Mrs Spear said: “Eddie and I have dedicated most of our working and family life to The Three Chimneys here in the Isle of Skye and we are extremely proud of how the restaurant has developed over the past three decades.

“This could not have been possible without the support of many wonderful people who have all worked exceptionally hard to help us build our reputation over the years.

“Together, we’ve taken The Three Chimneys’ biggest business constraint – the restaurant’s remote location – and turned it into a unique selling point.

“We always knew we had to create a memorable experience which exceeded customer expectations in order to grow the business here.”

She added: “We have now reached a point in our lives where we want to travel more and work a little less.

“Our focus has been on finding the right person who shares our vision for how The Three Chimneys can develop further for the long-term future and we are extremely pleased to have found that person in Gordon.

“We know The Three Chimneys, The House Over-By and our exceptional team will be in great hands.”

The restaurant has retained 3 AA Rosettes continuously for the past 20 years.

Mr Campbell Gray said: “I cannot tell you how privileged I feel to have been given the opportunity to buy somewhere as iconic as The Three Chimneys.

“I have admired Shirley and Eddie for so many years and when we were chatting on one occasion and Shirley hinted that perhaps they might consider selling, it was a magical moment.”

He added: “I am thrilled to be able to invest time and effort here and to work within a hospitality sector which is, and should be, the envy of the world.

“The Three Chimneys is a simply wonderful place to begin that journey.”