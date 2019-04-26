Detectives investigating the shooting death of a young father have named a prime suspect wanted in connection with the killing.

Remal Hunt, 28, was shot dead in a Birmingham street in broad daylight on April 18, in the middle of a residential street.

Appealing directly to the public for help, detectives have named the prime suspect as 24-year-old Keanu Bedward.

West Midlands Police said officers had been trying to trace Bedward, who it is believed is no longer in the country, and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Hunt is thought to have been “deliberately targeted” after he was shot once in the chest.

Despite the best efforts of medics and members of the public, he died at the scene in Church Road, Erdington.

Remal Hunt (West Midlands Police/PA)

Officers have recovered two black Volkswagen Golf cars; one of which is thought to have been used by the victim, and the other by Bedward.

Detectives are keen to hear of any sightings of those cars in and around Church Road and nearby Erdington High Street, at around noon, on the day of the shooting.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although a suspect has been identified, we are still working hard to establish the full details of what happened that day that led to a young man losing his life.

“We believe that Remal was directly targeted.

“There will be many people who know what happened and I would encourage those people to come forward, which they can do in confidence.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at around midday.

“You may have valuable information that can help with our investigation.

“Remal’s family are distraught at his loss and we are determined to seek justice for them.”

In a statement released immediately following the victim’s death, his family said Remal was a much-loved son, brother and father “who was kind-hearted and will be sadly missed”.