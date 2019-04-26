A man has been arrested after a double stabbing in north-east London.

Officers were called to Hackney just before 2.45pm on Friday to reports of a man suffering stab injuries on Frampton Park Road.

Dean Saliba, 40, said he witnessed the scene when he arrived at a shop on the street.

“I turned up after. Someone in the shop said he was stabbed in the back as he ran to escape,” said Mr Saliba, from Bethnal Green.

“He was having a seizure when I arrived and there was a lot of blood.”

We have a number of crime scenes in place on both Frampton Park Road by Loddiges Road E9 and Wilton Way E8 following stabbings. Further details once known. pic.twitter.com/nsJ8ljqnWO — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) April 26, 2019

Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, they were told about another man who had been stabbed in nearby Wilton Way.

Scotland Yard said one man has been detained by officers and enquiries continue.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said its air ambulance was dispatched to deal with the first incident, adding: “We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority.”

She said a second call was received relating to the Wilton Way incident just four minutes later.

“We sent a medic in a car, an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene,” she said.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital.”

The condition of the victims is not yet known.