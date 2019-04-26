A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a double stabbing in north-east London.

Officers were called to Hackney just before 2.45pm on Friday to reports of a man suffering stab injuries on Frampton Park Road.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.

A youth worker who lives nearby, and gave her name as Hannah, said she went to school with the victim, adding that he was a “decent young man”.

She added: “It’s got to the point that the kids don’t value lives anymore.”

She added: “It’s just sad that this couldn’t have been prevented.”

Hannah said anti-social behaviour is common in the area.

Dean Saliba, 40, said he witnessed the scene when he arrived at a shop on the street.

“I turned up after. Someone in the shop said he was stabbed in the back as he ran to escape,” said Mr Saliba, from Bethnal Green.

“He was having a seizure when I arrived and there was a lot of blood.”

We have a number of crime scenes in place on both Frampton Park Road by Loddiges Road E9 and Wilton Way E8 following stabbings. Further details once known. pic.twitter.com/nsJ8ljqnWO — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) April 26, 2019

Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, they were told about another man who had been stabbed in nearby Wilton Way.

The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, is in a stable condition in hospital.

Scotland Yard said one man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody.

Police tape shut off a section of Frampton Park Road on Friday evening and within the cordon a police tent was erected in front of a shop, Frampton Food.

A red object, which looked like a towel or item of clothing, could be seen lying in the road in front of the tent.

A man who lives in Exbury House, opposite the shop, said: “It’s an estate isn’t it? What goes on goes on. It’s like all the estates.”

The man, who did not want to be named, said there was a stabbing on the same street three years ago.

Another woman who lives nearby, and who also did not want to be named, said she thought she saw the air ambulance landing in a nearby school car park.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said its air ambulance was dispatched to deal with the first incident, adding: “We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority.”

She said a second call was received relating to the Wilton Way incident just four minutes later.

“We sent a medic in a car, an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene,” she said.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital.”