Four people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Crumlin, Co Antrim.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said police responded to a report of a serious incident at an address in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin at 2.50am on Saturday.

Three men and a woman were taken to hospital where two of the men remain, one in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “We received a report of a stabbing incident at an address in the Cairn Walk area.

“Police responded along with the NIAS.

“Two of the men remain in hospital, one of them is in a critical condition.

“We have arrested three men in connection with the incident and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2:50am and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 141 of 27/04/19.”

The scene has been sealed off to allow a forensic examination to take place.

Responding to the news DUP South Antrim representatives Paul Girvan MP, Pam Cameron MLA and Trevor Clarke MLA said: “This is a very serious incident and our thoughts and prayers are with those involved and their respective family circles.

“Reports suggest that multiple stabbings may have taken place here. Our hope is that those who have been victims of this alleged attack pull through.

“Our thanks go to the emergency services who attended the scene.

“This is hugely shocking for the local community too.

“We appeal for anyone with information to bring it to the attention of the PSNI as a matter of urgency.”