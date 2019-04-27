Yellow vest protests are taking place in France’s main cities for the 24th consecutive week.

Campaigners are challenging economic policies President Emmanuel Macron stood by while unveiling measures intended to quell the anti-government movement.

In Paris, a few thousand people participated in two peaceful demonstrations on Saturday.

A yellow vest demonstrator carries a banner that translates as ‘Macron, his real face (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

In the eastern city of Strasbourg, near the German border, police used tear gas to stop a crowd heading towards the European Parliament building.

In his response to the movement, Mr Macron announced tax cuts for middle-class workers and plans to close France’s elite college for top civil servants and politicians.

But he said he would keep pushing pro-business policies opposed by protesters.

They criticise Mr Macron for his alleged favouring of the wealthy and are demanding wage and pension increases.