Police say they are “very concerned” for a man who has disappeared after a night out.

Aaron Connolly, 27, was in Edinburgh on Friday night and he was last in contact with his family at 2.15am in the early hours of Saturday.

His friends and family have not heard from him since.

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace the missing man.

He is around 5ft 9in, well built, with dark hair and tattoos on his arms and ring finger.

Mr Connolly is thought to have been wearing a dark green denim shirt and black jeans.

He is from East Renfrewshire and has connections in Glasgow.

Police say it is possible he has travelled by bus to Aberdeen or Inverness.

Constable Izabella Sadlik, of Leith police station, said: “We are very concerned for Aaron’s well-being and urge him to get in contact with his family or friends.

“Anyone who thinks they may have seen him last night in the city centre or this morning is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0441 of 27 April.”