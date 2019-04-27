Detectives probing the abduction and rape of two women in north London have released a picture of the car they believe was used by the attacker.

A full description of the suspect has also been shared by police with help from the victims, both in their 20s.

The women were snatched separately on Thursday, the first shortly after midnight from a street in Chingford and the second around 12 hours later at 12.15pm from a street in Edgware.

The car driven by the suspect in the abduction and rape of two women on Thursday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

They escaped after a struggle in Osborne Road, Watford, at about 2.30pm the same day, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police say they are hunting a muscular white man in his late 20s or early 30s, with a bald head or shaved blond hair and a light-coloured short beard. He also has tattoos.

A CCTV still of a car believed to be a silver or grey Ford S-Max people carrier, with false registration plates, has also been released.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the investigation, said: “My team has been working extremely hard to identify the suspect behind these appalling crimes and our reviews of CCTV and forensic evidence are ongoing.

“We are continuing to speak to both women to obtain a complete picture of what happened after they were abducted.

“At this stage we believe that the suspect travelled around north London and Hertfordshire in his car from the early hours of Thursday April 25 and he may have come into contact with other members of the public.

“If you were in these areas on Thursday and were approached by a stranger in similar circumstances, or saw anything that roused your suspicion or made you feel uncomfortable, get in touch now.”

She added: “We have now released details of the car the suspect was driving.

“It may be that he is still driving around in this car or he has parked somewhere.

“If an unfamiliar car like the one pictured is now parked on your street, call police straight away.

“The two victims have been left traumatised by the attacks.

“This person is clearly a danger to women but I want to assure people that we are following up on every piece of information received and will not let up in our efforts to identify the man behind these attacks.

“Stranger attacks like this are extremely rare. That being said, I would urge everyone in these areas to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately via 999.”