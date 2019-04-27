With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first born due any day, here’s an A to Z of the royal baby:

Anglo-American – With a British father and an American mother, this member of the Windsor family could end up with dual UK-US citizenship – believed to be a first for a royal baby – if Harry and Meghan apply on his or her behalf.

Bump – “Our little bump” is how Harry referred to the baby in the early days of Meghan’s pregnancy.

Harry and Meghan, with a tiny bump, in Sydney, Australia, just after the pregnancy was announced (Phil Noble/PA)

Cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be the baby’s first cousins.

Doria – Grandmother Doria Ragland – Meghan’s mother – is said to be already on hand in Windsor waiting for the arrival.

Doria Ragland with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Ben Stansall/PA)

Eugenie – Harry and Meghan told the royal family about their pregnancy at the wedding of Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie.

Frogmore – The duchess, with the duke at her side, has most likely been nesting in her new home on the Windsor Estate, Frogmore Cottage, which was renovated at an estimated cost to taxpayers of £3 million.

Godparents – From Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, baby Sussex is expected to have a host of high-profile godparents.

Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney (left) with the bridesmaids at the Sussexes’ royal wedding (Ben Stansall/PA)

Home – The duchess is reported to be hoping for a home birth – just like the Queen had with all her children – in the sanctuary of Frogmore Cottage.

Instagram – The 5.3 million followers of Harry and Meghan’s @SussexRoyal Instagram account are waiting for news of the baby.

James – James is one of the favourite names at the bookmakers for a boy, alongside Arthur and Albert, while for a girl, it’s Diana, Elizabeth or Grace.

King – This baby is very unlikely to be a king or queen. They will be too far down the line of succession.

Labrador – The baby already has two family pets ready and waiting – a black labrador and Meghan’s beagle Guy.

Dog-lover Meghan meets Foxy during a visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Mummy – Meghan was seen wearing a Jennifer Meyer “Mummy” necklace as she prepares for her new parenting role.

New York – Former Suits actress Meghan enjoyed a lavish baby shower in New York City, hosted by tennis star Serena Williams in the penthouse suite of The Mark Hotel.

The Duchess of Sussex on a royal visit to Birkenhead in Merseyside (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Overseas – Baby Sussex may be heading abroad if proposals for the duke and duchess to spend time in Africa come to fruition.

Private – Harry and Meghan are keeping their birth plans private and will only announce the baby’s arrival once they have celebrated together as a new family. A photocall, with a small group of media, will follow a few days later.

Queen – The Queen, or Gan Gan as she is already known to great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis, will be welcoming her eighth great-grandchild.

The baby will be the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild (Toby Melville/PA)

Rift – Meghan’s father Thomas Markle is unlikely to see his grandchild anytime soon. Mr Markle and the duchess have been estranged since the royal wedding.

Seventh – The baby will be seventh in line to the throne, below Harry, but ahead of the Duke of York.

Title – He or she will not be a prince or princess – unless the Queen steps in – because George V limited royal titles more than 100 years ago.

The Queen with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, following the wedding of Princess Eugenie (Aaron Chown/PA)

Unknown – The Sussexes do not know whether they are having a boy or girl.

Victoria – The baby will be a great-great-great-great-great grandchild of Queen Victoria.

Crowds gathered down the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to watch a procession following Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Rick Findler/PA)

Windsor – The world’s media will be able to descend on part of the Long Walk leading up to Windsor Castle to report on the birth.

XO – Harry and Meghan sent nephew Prince Louis XO – “hugs and kisses” – on his first birthday via Instagram.

Harry and Meghan’s message to Prince Louis on his birthday (SussexRoyal/Instagram/PA)

Yoga – Meghan is said to have continued her yoga regime during her pregnancy.

Harry asked mother Maria Ahmad how her three-month-old daughter Naz slept at night during a visit to YMCA South Ealing, London (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Zzzz – Sleepless nights – A worried Harry recently quizzed a mother at the YMCA in South Ealing about whether her baby slept at night.