Four people have died after a construction crane on the new Google Seattle campus collapsed, pinning six cars underneath.

One female and three males were dead by the time firefighters got to the scene, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said.

He said two of the dead were crane operators and the other two were people who had been in cars.



A 25-year-old mother and her four-month-old daughter, as well as a 28-year-old man, were taken to Harborview Medical Centre, according to Seattle Fire spokesman Lance Garland.

A fourth person also was injured and treated at the scene.

Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said on Saturday evening that the mother and baby would be discharged, while the man injured was in satisfactory condition.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said it would not release names of people who died until Monday.

There has been a major incident at Fairview Ave & Mercer. Please avoid the area. @SeattleFire, @seattledot, @OEMSeattle, & @SeattlePD are coordinating our response. My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) April 27, 2019

“My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured,” Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said on Twitter.

The crane collapsed near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 shortly before 3.30pm local time, Mr Scoggins said.

The city has dozens of construction cranes building office towers and apartment buildings. As of January, there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle, more than any other American city.

Mr Scoggins said officials do not yet know the cause of the collapse.

A construction crane fell in Seattle, pinning cars underneath (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times via AP)

Daren Konopaski, the business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, which represents heavy-equipment operators, told The Seattle Times he understood the crane was being dismantled when heavy winds moved through the area.

“We don’t know, but that’s what seems to have happened here,” he said. “We are in the process of trying to get information.”

The incident at Fairview Ave N and involved a crane that fell into traffic. 5 cars were crushed. There are a total of 4 fatalities, and 3 injured patients that have been transferred to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/HM3PBZ5Udt — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 27, 2019

Update: the incident at Fairview Ave N and Mercer street has an 8th patient that was treated on-scene and not transported. This was the 6th car with damage from the fallen crane. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 28, 2019

The National Weather Service in Seattle said a line of showers moved over Seattle just about the time the crane fell.

An observation station on nearby Lake Union showed winds kicked up with gusts of up to 23mph at 3.28pm, just about the time officials said the crane fell.

“It was terrifying,” witness Esther Nelson, a biotech researcher who was working in a building nearby, told the newspaper.

“The wind was blowing really strong,” she said, and added that the crane appeared to break in half.

“Half of it was flying down sideways on the building,” she said. “The other half fell down on the street, crossing both lanes of traffic.”

Washington state governor Jay Inslee said in a statement: “Trudi and I join all Washingtonians in extending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the four people who died in this afternoon’s tragic accident.”

The office building the crane fell from was badly damaged, with several of its windows smashed.