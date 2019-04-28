In Pictures: Thousands hit the streets for London Marathon By Press Association 2019 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon 0 comment Team Barbara’s Revolutionaries – including Jamie Borthwick, Jake Wood, Kellie Shirley, Tanya Franks, Scott Mitchell, Natalie Cassidy and Adam Woodyatt – were running to raise funds for dementia research, in support of EastEnders veteran Dame Barbara Windsor (Steven Paston/PA)Chris Evans (centre) with the Team Barbara’s Revolutionaries ahead of the race (Steven Paston/PA)The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance (Paul Harding/PA)Harry poses for a picture with Morocco’s El Amin Chentouf (centre) as he celebrates winning the World Para Athletics World Championship race, alongside second placed Alberto Suarez Laso of Spain (left) and fourth placed Japan’s Tadashi Horikoshi (right) (Paul Harding/PA)Runners in fancy dress during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon (Steven Paston/PA)A Spider-Man on the course (Steven Paston/PA)The Riddler was hot on his heels (Steven Paston/PA)Chelsea pensioners watch runners pass the Tower of London (Steve Parsons/PA)A Mo Farah imposter takes part (Steven Paston/PA)But he was no match for the real star – Sir Mo finished in fifth place (Paul Harding/PA)A runner raises funds for Save The Rhino (Steven Paston/PA)A bird’s-eye view of the marathon (Aaron Chown/PA)Runners cross Tower Bridge (Aaron Chown/PA)Runners in fancy dress cross the finish line (Paul Harding/PA)Elmo celebrates success (Paul Harding/PA)Nell McAndrew poses with her medal (Paul Harding/PA)Runners packed The Mall (Paul Harding/PA)Sir Richard Branson hands out medals (Paul Harding/PA)Wonder Woman crosses the line (Paul Harding/PA)Big Ben needed a little help at the finish line (Paul Harding/PA) 0 comment Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment