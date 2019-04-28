A woman has died and a man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on a major road.
The collision on the A96 Inverness to Forres road happened near Brodie at around 6am on Sunday.
A silver pick-up truck and a small grey car were involved in the crash.
Police Scotland said a 76-year-old woman was fatally injured in the collision.
A 25-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter, having suffered “significant injury”, officers said.
Roads Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone who witnessed what happened but has not yet spoken to the police to please get in touch by calling 101 or speak to a police officer, quoting reference number 1012 of April 28.”
The road was closed for around 10 hours following the crash but it has since reopened.
