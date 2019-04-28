Radio presenter Chris Evans said his next stop was the pub after he joined the list of celebrities to finish the London Marathon on Sunday.

Evans, 53, who presents the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, described the marathon, his fifth, as “fantastic”.

Other celebrities who crossed the line included French tennis ace Amelie Mauresmo, who is Andy Murray’s former coach, and model and TV personality Nell McAndrew.

“It was fantastic,” said Evans. “Anything compared to last year, because last year was so hot, it was 29 degrees last year.

“The crowd was massive. I have never seen them that big, I don’t know why, I don’t know how – all the way around – 10, 20, 30 deep – sometimes more than that.”

The presenter joked he “high-fived everyone” during the race and pledged a trip to the pub after finishing in 04:48:33, adding: “I know exactly where I’m going.”

Wimbledon winner Mauresmo, 39, who finished in 03:22:45, joked it was a “terrible” run and “much harder on the body than playing tennis”.

French former professional tennis player Amelie Mauresmo completed the marathon (Bob Martin Photography on behalf of London Marathon Events/PA)

“It was, though, a really nice moment to spend with my family and really good that my son saw me,” she said. “I hope that one day he will take up running.”

McAndrew, 45, said the support was “incredible” as she finished the Virgin Money London Marathon, the 39th in the capital, in 03:15:08.

“I’m feeling alright, at about mile nine I could feel my hamstring going, but I slowed down, was in no rush and would just see how I felt,” she said.

“At mile 18 I felt more settled and I settled into my stride.

“The support was incredible, it really carries you on. I ran with a mums’ running community and the support was amazing.”

Sir Richard Branson, 68, the founder of the Virgin Group, hinted he might join the runners next year.

“Amazing marathon, it’s been beautifully organised and it’s so amazing to have raised the big £1 billion,” he said.

“I was last involved in running the marathon 10 years ago when we [Virgin] first got involved.

“I’ve got a big birthday coming up next year so it’s possible that I might run again next year.

“It would be great to be involved again.”

Helen Skelton, 35, the former Blue Peter presenter, finished in 04:15:29 and said: “Last time I ran I presented as well, and I was worried about my time, but this time I just enjoyed it.

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown took six hours to run the marathon (Dementia Revolution/PA)

“This event makes you love people, it makes you feel good about human spirit. A huge thank you to all the volunteers. I’m buzzing.”

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown said the marathon was the “hardest thing that I’ve ever done”.

“My training was short and often, but nothing could have prepared me for this,” said Brown, 34, who won the show in 2016 and finished in 06:16:16.

“I’m not cooking for a couple of months, hopefully people will be bringing me cakes.”