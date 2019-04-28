A great-grandmother who died following a two-vehicle crash on a major road has been named by police.

Katrina Smith, 76, was fatally injured in the collision on the A96 Forres to Inverness road near Brodie in Moray.

Ms Smith, from the Burghead area, was driving a grey Peugeot car when it was involved in the collision with a silver Isuzu pick-up at around 5.55am on Sunday.

In a statement issued via police, her family said: “We are devastated at the loss of our much loved mam, granny and great granny.”

Police have named the crash victim as Katrina Smith (Police Scotland/PA)

A 25-year-old man who was in the pick-up was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter, having suffered “significant injury”, officers said.

He remains in a serious condition at the hospital.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the road policing department, said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

“Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn’t yet come forward, to contact police on 101, or speak to a police officer in person, quoting incident number 1012 of April 28.”

The road was closed for around 10 hours following the crash but has now reopened.